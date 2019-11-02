Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Tops $70.77 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, OKEx, HitBTC and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $70.77 million and approximately $8,619.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00667875 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, TradeOgre, Binance, Cryptohub, cfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, Poloniex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.