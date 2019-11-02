Business First Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) – DA Davidson upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BFST. Stephens lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $325.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million.

In other news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $36,735.00. Also, Director Andrew D. Mclindon acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $47,139.00. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 317.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

