Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Down to $52.76

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.48, but opened at $52.76. Bunge shares last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 100,295 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at $205,481,471.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3,416.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

