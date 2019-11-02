Bunge (NYSE:BG) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.89. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 65.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 756.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Bunge by 333.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bunge by 8,370.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.