BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$64.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. Citigroup lifted their target price on BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BRP from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.13.

TSE DOO traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 298,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,271. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.99. BRP has a twelve month low of C$32.36 and a twelve month high of C$60.80.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.2199999 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

