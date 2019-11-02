Brown-Forman (NYSE:BFB) Shares Up 0.3%

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.11 and last traded at $65.09, 39,312 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44.

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm also offers champagne, liqueur, scotch, tequila, vodka, whiskey and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Finlandia, Herradura, El Jimador, New Mix, Canadian Mist, Chambord, Woodford Reserve, Sonoma Cutrer and Korbel.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.