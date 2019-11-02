Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Short Interest Update

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BF.A opened at $62.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

