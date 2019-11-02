Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider Sells $146,652.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $146,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 30.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,736,000 after purchasing an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after purchasing an additional 639,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 1,177.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 367,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 28.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after purchasing an additional 297,661 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

