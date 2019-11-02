Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.30

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$66.30 and last traded at C$66.03, with a volume of 158433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.99.

BIP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Sunday, August 4th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,065.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.