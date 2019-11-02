Brokers Set Expectations for General Motors’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for General Motors in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.97 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 605,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in General Motors by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 212,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,638,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.