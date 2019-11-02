Brokers Issue Forecasts for NXP Semiconductors NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of NXPI opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $118.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $5,085,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 237.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,931 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.