Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth $285,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 163.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.