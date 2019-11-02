Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $47.27

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Robert W. Baird upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,857,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,713. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in UDR by 99.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 236.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,609.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. 1,557,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,282. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. UDR has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

