Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$24.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.50 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$22.50 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.83 and a twelve month high of C$24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.90.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.