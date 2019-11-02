Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Target Price at $17.70

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.26. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

