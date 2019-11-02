Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $174.00

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $159.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,237. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,528. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in IDEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

