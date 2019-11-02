Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. Primerica posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $357,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Primerica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Primerica by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primerica by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Primerica by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $127.51. 107,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.37.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.