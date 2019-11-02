Brokerages Expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Livexlive Media reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,999 shares of company stock valued at $200,354 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 273,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

