Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post $80.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.65 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $56.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $301.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.75 million to $301.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $352.04 million, with estimates ranging from $345.04 million to $359.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at $33,453,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $2,521,668. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,039.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 329,869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,332,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,384,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,312,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $100.00 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

