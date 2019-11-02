Brokerages Expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Correvio Pharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Correvio Pharma.

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 575.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CORV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Correvio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Correvio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,825,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Correvio Pharma stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. Correvio Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Correvio Pharma (CORV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.