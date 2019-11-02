Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAOI. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,443 shares in the company, valued at $681,261.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAOI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 789,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $187.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

