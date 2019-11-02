Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.77 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $196,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its position in shares of Textron by 12.5% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $118,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Textron has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

