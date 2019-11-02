Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Amedisys reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

In other Amedisys news, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $555,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $45,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,530.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,388. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $17.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $152.63.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

