Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of EAT opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.27. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $38,148.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

