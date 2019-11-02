Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 33.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,035.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

EAT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,399. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brinker International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

