Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myles Lambert acquired 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $102,540.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $579,077.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt acquired 12,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 96,313 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

