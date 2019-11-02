Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

MNRL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.23. 287,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

