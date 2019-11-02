Bridger Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

