Bridger Capital Management LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21.

