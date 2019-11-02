Bridger Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKN stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

