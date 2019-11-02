Bridger Capital Management LLC Invests $135,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,079.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after acquiring an additional 779,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 858,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,532,000 after acquiring an additional 586,289 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,526,306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $73.27 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

