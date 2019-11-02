Bridger Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Nike comprises 1.3% of Bridger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

