Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,655 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20,370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Shares of SHYG opened at $46.18 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44.

