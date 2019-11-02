Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $270,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura increased their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

NYSE:RHI opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

