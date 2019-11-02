Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $214,000 in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,594 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,170,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,115 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $33.59 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.
In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
Read More: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.