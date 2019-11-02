Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $214,000 in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,594 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,170,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,115 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $33.59 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

