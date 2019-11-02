Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $361,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average of $169.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

