Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $284.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.