Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 35,875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,875 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

