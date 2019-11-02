Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Corning were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,085,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,244 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 29.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,470.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,513,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

GLW stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,012 shares of company stock worth $370,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

