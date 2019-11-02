Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 2,448 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 240,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 673.1% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 130,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 114,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.05 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

