Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,375,000 after buying an additional 2,953,745 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,819,000 after buying an additional 2,674,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,015,000 after buying an additional 2,387,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 27,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,285,000 after buying an additional 1,559,115 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

