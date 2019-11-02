BP (LON:BP) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 620.67 ($8.11).

BP traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 497.10 ($6.50). 51,201,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £303.60 ($396.71). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

