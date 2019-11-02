BP (LON:BP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about BP (LON:BP) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news impact score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 497.10 ($6.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 527.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. BP’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BP shares. DZ Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 620.67 ($8.11).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £316.89 ($414.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

