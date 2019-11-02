Bovis Homes Group’s (BVS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bovis Homes Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,117.25 ($14.60).

Shares of BVS stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,181 ($15.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Bovis Homes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,256 ($16.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,071.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Bovis Homes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

