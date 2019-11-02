BoutsPro Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a market cap of $106,922.00 and $5,358.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro was first traded on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

