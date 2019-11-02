Bottos Market Cap Hits $3.15 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Bottos has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $519,511.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, BigONE, IDEX and OTCBTC. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.69 or 0.05678202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014890 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OTCBTC, Bibox, IDEX, BigONE, Bit-Z, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.