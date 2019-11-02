Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets to $425.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $462.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.63.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $384.01. The stock had a trading volume of 156,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,099. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.54.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total transaction of $951,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,302.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,853,455. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 81.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 429.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 22.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.