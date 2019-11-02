Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.68 million.
Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,432. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $136,085.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
