Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.68 million.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,432. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $136,085.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

