Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a neutral rating on shares of Booking in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

Shares of BKNG traded down $16.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,032.02. 333,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,132. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,010.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,894.39. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

