BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.95 ($60.41).

Shares of EPA BNP traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €47.17 ($54.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.28. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

